PTI-PML-N rematch in NA-75 Daska today

Ag Agencies

SIALKOT: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) go toe-to-toe in Daska once again today (Friday) as the high-stakes by-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV takes place nearly two months after the previous election was declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a string of controversies.

The PTI is fielding Ali Asjad Malhi, while the PML-N is fielding Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar, whose father was the lawmaker of the constituency before he died, leaving the seat vacant.

The previous election, held on February 19, was marred by controversy. Two people were killed in clashes, there was aerial firing and widespread allegations of rigging after nearly two dozen election officers went “missing”.

The ECP swiftly declared the results void, and called fresh polls in the entire constituency. A slew of suspensions and transfers followed. The PTI moved the Supreme Court to overturn the ECP decision, but the court upheld the electoral body’s stance.

On Friday, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman and Regional Police Officer Rao Abdul Karim visited the Election Command and Control Centre established at Daska for the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election as delivery of election material to all 360 polling stations was under way.

Ghuman said: “All possible steps have been taken for the transparent, free and fair elections. No one will be allowed to influence the by-election process.”

Strict security arrangements were made by the police at the polling stations, where more than 4,000 police personnel and other security agencies will perform their duties.

Furthermore, at ECP directives, Saturday has been declared a holiday in Daska for the election. All government offices, including schools and colleges will remain closed in the constituency.