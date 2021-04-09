This World Health Day, our interconnectivity makes it more imperative than ever before that we ensure everyone on the planet has access to water and sanitation – for a safer and healthier future for all.

Before the pandemic hit, 40 percent of the world’s population already lacked access to basic hand-washing facilities at home, and children at almost half of the world’s schools did not have water and soap. While many governments have increased the provision of public hand-washing stations during the pandemic, the economic fallout of Covid-19 has only exacerbated what was already an urgent need in homes, schools, and healthcare facilities all over the world. In fact, the Covid-19 pandemic may contribute to the first increase in global poverty in more than 20 years, and by 2021, an additional 150 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty.

One in four healthcare facilities around the world lacks basic water services, one in 10 has no sanitation service, and one in three lacks hand hygiene facilities at points of care. Data has shown that even where there are adequate WASH facilities, front-line healthcare workers have been 12 times more likely to test positive for Covid-19 compared with individuals in the general community.

Insufficient access to water and sanitation not only risks millions of lives, especially those of women and children, but also affects many other development goals including gender equality, climate resilience, peace, and education.

In fact, most – if not all – of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depend in some way upon people having access to sufficient and safe water and sanitation. If we factor in additional stressors like climate change, drought and the impending financial crisis, the situation looks even worse.

Lack of access to water and sanitation does not exist in isolation. It is part of a web of systemic challenges and inequalities, intensified by a lack of political will and chronic under- and misdirected investment in the sector. Even before the pandemic hit, there was a decrease in donor aid money, and it is now expected to drop further with growing domestic pressure for spending at home.

Germany and Spain have been two of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, yet have maintained their international aid support. Faced with the threat of Covid-19, Germany refocused its international development assistance to holistically address preventive measures to preserve health and reduce risks through the BMZ One Health strategy. Through its Cooperation Fund for Water and Sanitation, Spain has emphasised the need for supply of drinking water and sanitation in vulnerable neighbourhoods or rural areas, promoted hygiene and hand-washing measures, and adapted hygiene and hand-washing campaigns.

And it is not only the donor countries that are stepping up. In Zimbabwe, the government has committed $1.38m to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and in Malawi, the country’s education minister committed part of a $6m fund earmarked for school reopenings to drilling boreholes and procuring soap.

Covid-19 is not the first epidemic we faced and will not be the last. Resilience to future crises depends on actions taken now. So, how do we build towards a more resilient and equitable world in the wake of this crisis?

Excerpted: ‘Achieving human rights to water and sanitation amid COVID-19’

Aljazeera.com