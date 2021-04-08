PTA launches system to block stolen, snatched mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has launched a new automated system to block "lost, stolen, and snatched mobile phones".

According to the PTA, users can send an application through the Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) to block the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their mobiles, which would be blocked within 24 hours of the complaint's registration "after necessary verification". Requests to block the IMEIs should be made in order to prevent mobile phones from "potential misuse", the PTA wrote on Twitter.

"The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of blocking request," it added.

On the other hand, the same procedure must be followed if the phone has been recovered. Users should "mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory details that was given to them earlier for blocking of mobile phone".

"User will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked," it added.

The state-run body explained that the LSDS "is an automated system and integrated with PTA’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System".

Blocking requests to the PTA may be made here, while its customer support is available 9am-9pm at 0800-55055.Stolen, snatched or lost phones may be blocked or unblocked by calling 0800-25625, emailing at [email protected] or through a complaint filed with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi.