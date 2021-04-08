Kitab Dost to inculcate reading habits among students

PESHAWAR: Kitab Dost (Friends of book) is an initiative by Fulbright alumna Dr. Bushra Rahim to improve reading skills and inculcate reading habits among the students of government primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

With support from the Govt of KP, Millersville University (USA), Gogi Studios, Alif Laila Book Bus Society, and PUAN, the programme has been expanded to several districts and also launched in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Dr. Bushra is a career civil servant and holds a PhD in Education Administration and Policy Studies from University at Albany.