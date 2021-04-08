Utility store robbed

Rawalpindi : Two gun-wielding motorcyclists looted a Utility Store Corporation outlet near Fazal Town here on Wednesday.

Israr Ahmed, the store manager, in his complaint to the Airport Police Station stated that two young men wearing helmets walked into the store and pulled out their guns. The gunmen threatened the staff and the customers and asked them to surrender cash and mobile phones.

The store manager and other staff members showed resistance against looters but in vain because they opened fire. The robbers used aerial firing to create fear and panic among the people. After snatching the cash and valuables, the robbers escaped on their motorcycle.

The Airport Police Station registered an FIR against unknown robbers.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Raja Zulqarnan told ‘The News’ that they have launched FIR with Airport Police Station. He said that the store manager and other staff members tried to trap robbers but looters opened fire on the occasion.