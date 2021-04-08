Works by three young artists on display

LAHORE:The show of the golden trilogy of the three young artists’ brilliant and highly inspiring paintings has been given the name “Divulgence” or “Tides of Change” which was opened at the Hamail Art Gallery, Gulberg, the other day.

A hope shines through that crack, where three highly skilled artists from Pakistan work all year around without rest to bring in new form, a brilliantly colorful jolt of both skill and passion to be displayed by Hamail Art Gallery. Ali Hammad, Mahmood Hayat and Ali Saad, the three most skillful artists in their own right and highly acknowledged in the art circles of the country and abroad, have dedicated a lifetime of their efforts in bringing back aesthetically beautiful visuals to the Pakistani audience which were once long forgotten in the traditional fine arts department. The exhibition consists of more than 40 exquisite figurative, portraits, landscapes, still life and animal forms depicted in paintings. While talking to The News, Mahmood Hayat said, “I am a visual artist, who graduated from the oldest art institute in the subcontinent namely National College of Arts in 2007. I discovered my passion to learn about the techniques and how beautifully the Old Masters used to paint and draw figures. My artworks are influenced by the personal things which happen in my life and I am a silent person.”

Ali Saad, who was born in 1989 in Quetta, commented, “I was brought up in an environment where I had easy access to books of literature and art. My father, an associate professor of English literature and language, passed on the best literature to me and my two other brothers every evening over a cup of tea.

My subject matter from exhibition to exhibition may vary, but the technique and principles I follow are of the masters of the Baroque period like Rembrandt and Rubens. Ali Hammad, who was born in 1985 in Quetta, was brought up in a happy favorable circumstance. He won a scholarship for the renowned National College of Arts, Lahore. He completed his graduation brilliantly in four years appended with “honour.” His aim has always been to explore the possibilities of paint, to make beautiful brushstrokes, and to seek the truth. The works of the masters like Rembrandt, Solomon J Solomon, Ilya Repin have always fascinated him.