IWMB foils attempt to illegally poach quails, partridges

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) raided an open field in sector G-16 and confiscated devices and material that were being used for illegal poaching of quails and partridges.

According to the details, the poachers were engaged in illegally hunting quails and partridges using nets and other material in the area.

The timely intervention of the staff workers of IWMB foiled their attempt and also highlighted the efforts currently being made to prevent illegal hunting of bird species in the capital city.

There are also reports that some local landlords have set up game reserves in the vicinity of the Margalla Hills on their own land where they hunt birds like quails and partridges for fun.

But the conservationists are of the view that any kind of hunting without permission is illegal irrespective of it whether it is done on privately owned land.

The IWMB is not only preventing the hunting of birds but is also making efforts to stop their selling in different areas. It has also rescued two juveniles of Indian Kite from the Chak Shahzad area, where these were put on sale at a poultry shop.

There is a need to conduct a fresh survey about the population of quails and partridges especially in those areas where local people poach and hunt bird species.

Naveed Ahmad, a young conservationist, said fresh survey would certainly reveal shocking figures about the population of birds so in my opinion, there should be a complete ban on hunting the birds for next few years.

The IWMB officials have asked the people that if they see any kind of poaching, hunting or sale of birds then they should inform them so that they can take immediate action and stop this illegal activity.