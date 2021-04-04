651 cops recovered from infections

LAHORE: CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said Lahore Police being the frontline soldiers in war against Covid-19 are playing a pivotal role in protecting the citizens from this virus.

Citizens and complainants have been directed to enter Police Facilitation Centres, Driving Testing Centres and all the offices of Lahore police with masks, he said.

Supervisory officers have been directed to personally monitor the implementation of measures to prevent Covid through their field visits.

The CCPO said 770 police officers and officials of Lahore police have so far been affected by Covid-19 and out of these 651 police officers and officials have joined their duties after recovery.

He said two DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, 7 SPs, 19 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 83 sub-inspectors and 120 traffic wardens along with junior and senior clerks suffered from Coronavirus.

About 114 police officers and officials of Lahore Police affected from COVID-19 are still quarantined at their homes.

Man found dead

in basement: A 40-year-old man was found dead in a basement of a plaza near Lahore Hotel in the Qila Gujjar Singh area.

Police said the man, yet to be identified, died of an overdose of drugs. Edhi volunteers removed the body to morgue.

Five people injured in accident: Five people were injured when an iron pole supporting a billboard fell on vehicles after a bus rammed into it on Bund Road near Gulshan Ravi on Wednesday.

Two vehicles, including a rickshaw, were damaged. The accused bus driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The condition of the two injured, an elderly man and the rickshaw driver, was stated to be critical.