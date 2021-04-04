Christians celebrate Easter today

LAHORE : The Christian community is all set to celebrate Easter here on Sunday (today).

This year is going to be a different kind of Easter and more difficult exercise to be conducted by the Church authorities since, unlike last year's Easter services, which had been conducted online throughout the world including Pakistan and Punjab due sever onslaught of Covid-19, this year the Easter related religious services will be held in the Churches of the country including in the provincial capital.

Although, time and again, the government representatives, the health authorities and the church administrations have warned and advised all the churchgoers to strictly observe the Covid-19 related SOPs, but, it is feared that it may not be honoured by the churchgoers as it was witnessed in almost all the main churches in the city on the Good Friday prayers where, despite clear instructions from the Church administrations, people threw all the cautions in the wind by refuting to observe Covid-19 related SOPs.

It is pertinent to note that Christian community places of worship including Cathedral Church, The Sacred Heart Church and the Girja Chowk Church in Lahore Cantt where Easter special services will start taking place since morning as early as about 5 am till noon. The Bishop of Lahore and many high ranking priests 8nckueding St Rev Shahid Miraj and others will be leading the Easter prayers. Besides the Easter prayers, special prayers for Pakistan, its people and for a relief from the deadly menace of Covid-19 will also be held in every church in the country including the churches in the provincial capital.