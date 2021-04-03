Sindh govt sincere in doing corruption only: Haleem Sheikh

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial vice-president and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said the PPP-led Sindh government is sincere only in doing corruption and taking bribes, otherwise, it has completely failed to deliver to the masses, adding that it even opposes to give health cards to people.

Talking to media persons at a press conference at the Sadaat House, Rohri, in Sukkur, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the provincial rulers have made Sukkur as their personal estate and have given it to a new system. He said anyone who dared raising voice against them could easily be murdered, while the journalists are being booked in false cases. He said even the opposition leader, who spoke against them, faced physical attacks, while the honourable judges, if they give verdicts against them, are also being threatened. The PTI Sindh leader said millions of rupees for campaigning against stray dogs are being embezzled by the corrupt mafia of PPP. He said dog bite vaccines are not available despite a surge in recent dog-bite cases, especially in interior Sindh. He said an honourable judge of SHC suspended two PPP MPAs; he was threatened that he would be killed by a rocket launcher. He said Sumera Kalwar was murdered but the FIR was yet to be registered because the police took heavy bribes, while the killers of Afaq, Ajay Lalwani and others are yet to be arrested.