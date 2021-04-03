Construction of three hospitals for workers, families okayed in Punjab

Lahore: Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan held the 150th meeting of the governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution in which he gave approval to construct hospitals in Sargodha, Faisalabad and Taunsa for workers and their families.

A 50-bed hospital at a cost of Rs80 million would be established in Sargodha, a 25-bed hospital at a cost of Rs49 million in Taunsa and one in Millat Town Faisalabad at a cost Rs17 million. With the construction of these hospitals, more than 238,000 workers and their families will be able to get healthcare facilities.

The board approved issuance of computerised social security cards at a cost of Rs16million to provide medical and financial services to the registered workers in a transparent manner. It was decided to recruit new employees on more than 660 vacant seats. Approval was given to call the promotion board for immediate promotion of more than 3,000 employees during the next three months and launch amnesty/self-assessment scheme for private enterprises.

Steps are being taken not only for the convenience of workers and their families but also for the convenience of private and business entities, said the provincial labour minister. The meeting was attended by Labour Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider, Medical Adviser Nasir Jamal Pasha and the representatives of employers, employees and relevant departments.

The meeting of the governing body approved increase in the funeral grant from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 and an additional allowance to the employees up to grade 5. The meeting also approved new posts of 61 computer operators. New posts were also approved on a need-to-know basis to meet the shortage of stenographers, assistants, drivers and other staff.

An increase in the budget for repair of ambulances and medical equipment for workers, purchase of new medical equipment and medicines were approved. A service structure has also been approved for computer operators working in the department.

The condition of taking referral from relevant dispensary has been removed in the meeting for the convenience of workers. Patients will now be able to seek treatment directly at the relevant hospital without referrals. The minister said that an amnesty scheme had been introduced to facilitate businesses and Rs5.5 billion.