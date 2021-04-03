PDM has many options against govt: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Other than resignations, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has many options to send the government packing, said PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah here Friday.

In a statement, he said the existence of the PDM was not in danger on the basis of resignation but if the PPP became the leader of Senate opposition, the PDM may be in danger.

He said the option of resignations was very effective and other parties were of the view that the option of resignations should be used.

Only the PPP didn’t agree to the timing of submitting resignations. In the opinion of the PPP, it was not the right time to resign, he said, adding the issue of resignation can be discussed and the decision can be taken after mutual consultation.

He said that there was no disagreement in the PDM on the issue of resignations to overthrow the government. The PDM has more than one option and nine parties were in favor of resignation.

About the PML-N, he said that taunts should not be taken seriously. PML-N leaders have gone abroad for treatment and if Nawaz Sharif undergoes surgery, Maryam Nawaz will like to be with her father.