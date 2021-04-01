Second edition of Sindh Police Newsletter published

The second edition of the Sindh Police Newsletter has been issued by the Security and Emergency Services Division. The first edition had come out in 2020.

Talking to The News, DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh Police’s Security Division, said on Wednesday the newsletter included articles on the fool-proof security arrangements made during Pakistan-South Africa cricket series and the PSL matches, besides other achievements of the police force.

The newsletter also includes statements of delegates made during their visits to the SSU Headquarters. It has highlighted the professional capabilities of the SSU Skating Force, and the successful actions taken by Madadgar-15 during 2020.

DIG Ahmed said the Security Division of the Sindh Police was publishing its second newsletter to highlight the services of the police force and its personnel. The purpose was to make readers aware about the multi-faceted offerings of the Security and Emergency Services Division that were being rendered in facilitating the citizens and increasing a sense of security in their lives, he added.

“The citizens are to be apprised of the functioning of the police department for a better understanding. Hence, an attempt to chronicle events of the Security Division of the Sindh Police has been made by our team and myself.”

Open meeting

The newsletter includes a write-up about an open meeting at the SSU Headquarters. It says that on December 23, 2020, DIG Ahmed met representatives of NGOs and police personnel of the Security Division, including the SSU, Madadgar-15, Security-I, Security-II, FSC and court police.

Addressing the personnel, he stated that their devoted efforts, sincerity with duty and services for the citizens had made the Security Division an exemplary police unit. He applauded the personnel for winning the society’s admiration due to their selfless efforts and passion for service. He also appreciated the services rendered for corona-infected patients and the recent successful event of the PSL. He asked the force to keep their morale high in the provision of maximum services to the citizens.

The skating squad

The newsletter says lady police commandos of the SSU are being trained in skating and motorcycle-riding for apprehending criminals in rush areas. In addition to crime-fighting in today’s era when stress and anxiety is at peak, sport plays very important role to keep a person mentally and physically fit and active.

Likewise, for the police force which works under stressing environment, sport is a great tool to lower the stress level. Sport within any organisation helps in improving and developing fitness, teamwork, leadership, self-discipline and courage.

Keeping in mind the benefits of sport, DIG Maqsood Ahmed recently introduced a skating team in which commandos and lady commandos are being trained by a SSU Commando Mudassir, who himself has contested at national and international levels.

The skating force already exists in developed countries like the UK, USA, France and Germany, where policemen are trained in skating as it is used as a tool to chase criminals in narrow streets. Besides, in modern policing, motorcycle-patrolling is adopted to combat street crime as this source is convenient and rapid. Moreover, in this advanced policing era, said the DIG, women are also standing along with their male counterparts and playing their pivotal role to control street crime.