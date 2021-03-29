AWP condemns smear drive against political workers

KARACHI: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) has condemned the ongoing smear campaign against the progressives that is continuing almost three weeks after the Aurat Azadi March held on March 8. The AWP leadership and rank-and-file has vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with political activists in Islamabad that are bearing the brunt of allegations that they raised anti-Islamic slogans and banners, and has demanded that state institutions take action against the elements that are peddling lies which are putting the lives of progressive political workers at risk. AWP federal president Yousaf Mustikhan, general secretary Akhtar Hussain, party’s Punjab president Ammar Rashid, Sindh party president Bakhshal Thalho, KP president Haider Zaman, Balochistan president Yousaf Kakar, Seraiki-Waseb president Farhat Abbas, Gilgit-Baltistan AWP leader Baba Jan, JKAWP Nisar Shah and secretary women’s wing Alya Bakhshal in a joint statement noted that while the backlash against Aurat March activities from reactionary forces has been a recurring theme over the past few years, the backlash this year has targeted progressive political workers in Islamabad. They said two recent orders issued by sessions courts in Karachi and Peshawar directing police in these two cities to file FIRs against AAM Islamabad organisers follow a clear pattern that has been in evidence since shortly after March 8.