Mehmood Bhatti: a noted designer with a dream of doing his best for motherland

LAHORE : Mehmood Bhatti, a renowned designer, has everything one can dream of and God Almighty has showered His blessings on him. He is kind-hearted man with a dream of doing his best for the people of his motherland, especially the brilliant youths.

While talking to The News on Friday at his immaculately decorated home at Cavalry Ground, clad in a pink T-shirt and black trousers, a casual attire for such a renowned designer, Bhatti pointed out that everything in his house was ‘made -in-Pakistan’ which was a glaring proof to his lifelong resolve that Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent and brilliant nations in the world.

The noted designer revealed that most of the artifacts and all the furniture was designed by him. He maintained, “A designer should know how to design everything not just clothes since that’s the concept of a designer in the West.”

The paintings on the walls of his house are the creations of Pakistani young artists and he proudly shared this fact with this scribe with beaming eyes and broad smile on his face.

Mahmood Bhatti landed back in Pakistan just about a week ago and has been extremely busy since then, visiting many highly respected seats of learning i.e. NUST University in Islamabad and LUMS in Lahore, where he has been delivering lectures to the students on fashion and sharing his life story. At NUST, a two-hour long film was also made on his life by the students.

Bhatti is an iconic figure in Paris, the fashion capital of the world and also all around the world, but he has no high airs about his fame and glory.

He started off on a lifelong journey at the age of just 18, the young lad from Samanabad, Lahore. “I just kept working hard, crawling my way up and never forgot who I was and where I started off my over three decades journey”, Bhatti pointed out. He is quite perturbed about the plight of the overseas Pakistanis and their families here. He is quite disturbed over the apathy towards the families of the expats who are living here while the expats are breaking their backs to provide a decent living to their dependents in Pakistan and also send billions of rupees in the form of remittances to the country. He revealed that he would take a stand against the hardships faced by the expats and their families and would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

Bhatti plans to establish a fashion university on Badian Road in Lahore where he owns a piece of land.