Private schools threaten long march over closure

Islamabad: The private educational institutions have warned their representatives along with students, teachers and parents will stage a countrywide long march on March 31 and hold classes in the education ministry offices if the government doesn't allow the resumption of in-person learning.

All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association central president Malik Abrar Hussain told 'The News' that the government was managing the important education sector through ‘trial and error' and thus, denying children and youth an easy access to education.

He claimed that by and large, educational institutions observed coronavirus-related SOPs and recorded far fewer cases compared with other sectors.

Malik Abrar said it was ironic that the markets, which caused spread of the virus, were open but educational institutions had been closed in an act of conspiracy against the cause of education.

He said the matriculation and intermediate examinations were just around the corner and that learning losses caused by the prolonged campus closures won’t be covered.

“Students and their parents will join our [schools] long march if the government does not reverse decision on school closures,” he said.

Malik Abrar flayed the government for breaking its promise of providing interest-free loans to the teachers and small school owners and relief to the private educational institution during the last lockdown.

He demanded financial assistance for educational institutions, which had remained closed during the pandemic, and relief for teachers rendered jobless.