PBIT meeting held

Rawalpindi : The 35th meeting of the board of directors was held under the chairmanship of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister and chair of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), in which performance of the board was reviewed to facilitate investors in Punjab, says a press release.

The steps taken to address their problems were reviewed in detail, as well as the progress made by foreign investors in terms of investment and the measures taken in this regard were appreciated.

On this occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan appreciated the work of the Board of Investment and I would fully cooperate in this regarded wherever any hurdle comes in the way.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan have clearly instructed that now it is time to work and show performance. He said he is personally in touch with other investors from different countries on the direction of the chief minister.

After Ramadan, a conference of foreign investors will be held which will not be limited to MoUs, the results will be spoken aloud, Sardar Tanveer said.

Sardar Ilyas Khan thanked the board members and said that progress comes from collective efforts and it is an achievement of the teamwork for which our team is commendable.