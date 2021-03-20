Elderly woman killed by husband

An elderly woman was shot and killed at her house in a Surjani Town locality on Friday. Responding to calls, police and rescuers reached the property located in Section 7B and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Rehmat Bibi. Police said the womanâ€™s husband, Karim Bukhsh, shot and killed his wife over unexplained reasons. The suspect is on the run.

Traffic mishaps

Two people were killed in road accidents in Karachi. According to the Sachal police, 25-year-old Sameer, son of Abdur Rahman, died when he lost control of his motorcycle near Jamali Flyover on the Super Highway.

Separately, an unidentiiyed man died in a road accident near the Police Training Center, Razzaqabad.