Funeral held

Islamabad: Funeral prayer for educationist and former president of the International Islamic University Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui was offered at Faisal Masjid.

It was attended by IIU rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and people from different walks of life. Many dignitaries, including the IIU rector and president, expressed condolences on the death of Dr. Anwar and prayed for him.