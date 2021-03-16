ASC Iqbal win Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup

RAWALPINDI: ASC Iqbal scored six goals to beat PAF by 5-1/2 goals in the final of 117th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup here Monday.

Ambassador of Sweden in Islamabad Henrick Persson was the chief guest on the occasion. Persson while appreciating the efforts of the Murree Brewery for the promotion of sports said that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo Tournament was held in 1904. A total of eight teams participated in the pilot event.

On the occasion, Murree Brewery Chairman Isphanyar Bhandara said: “Sports help in developing mental and physical abilities of the youth. Sports also build their characters and improve patience level in their personalities because self-confidence in a person plays an important role for the country’s development.”

Bhandara added that players are real assets of a nation and play important role for formation of a healthy society. At the end, he distributed prizes among the successful teams of the polo event.