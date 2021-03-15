Punjab Culture Day observed in Gujranwala division

GUJRANWALA: On the order of the Punjab government, the Punjab Culture Day was observed across the division on Sunday.

Due to the implementation of corona SOPs and partial lockdown, all events were strictly restricted by changing the pre-arranged schedule. At the divisional and district level, the commissioner, the deputy commissioners, the DPOs and other officers as well as officials wore traditional Punjabi dresses and turbans to express their love for the traditional culture of the Punjab province.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and Punjab Director General Public Relations Ms Saman Rai, brief ceremonies were also held in all divisional and district offices of the Public Relations Department in connection with the Punjab Culture Day.

‘Over 113 acres state land retrieved from land grabbers: Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti has said that officers of relevant departments have retrieved over 113 acres state land worth over Rs 391.6 million from the land grabbers during the eight months of his tenure.

He said this while talking to officers and the staff at his office after his transfer to Rawalpindi as ACE as Regional Director on Sunday. He told that more than Rs 1.28 billion had also recovered directly and indirectly from the defaulters of the government departments and deposited in the government’s exchequer. He said that 871 inquiries and 236 cases were also disposed of during the period while 45 officers and officials from Grade 1 to Grade 18 were arrested during various raids. He said that 28 persons wanted in different cases were also nabbed by the ACE. He said that during his tenure, he sent challans of 121 cases to the Anti-Corruption Court while action was taken against 106 petrol pumps and Rs 364,000 fine was imposed on the petrol pump owners.

AC visits markets, asks traders to close shops: City Assistant Commissioner (AC) AC City Kamran along with heavy contingent of police visited markets and asked traders to close shops.

The district administration had asked traders representatives to close their markets at 6.00 pm due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking to reporters, the AC said it was the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with the government to combat third wave of COVID-19.

He said action would be taken against the violators of the coronavirus SOPs.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a newborn baby was found from fields at Kamoki. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital and started investigation.