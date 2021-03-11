Zubair Ilyas’s Punjabi song ‘Sajna’ released

LAHORE:Known for his feat in Pop, Ghazal, Sufi and semi-classical genres of music, the Chief Executive of “Mosiqaar Entertainment Company” Singapore and skilled Pakistani singer & composer Zubair Ilyas, recently released his new Punjabi song “Sajna..” on all social media platforms.

His new Punjabi single is composed by him and is out for the listeners. Currently, he is working on the video shoot of this song in Singapore.

Talking to media, he expressed the hope that his music fans would appreciate and love to listen to his new single which is a semi-classical Punjabi song, depicting the theme of deep affectionate love in melodic tunes. He said that he is determined to promote the Pakistani talent all over the globe and prove to the world that Pakistanis are peaceful and loving people.

It is pertinent to mention that Zubair launched his song “Kon kehta he…” last year which was greatly appreciated by the music critiques of Pakistani entertainment industry and social media audience in Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Zubair has been working in the Pakistani music industry for the last 16 years, along with performing solo concerts on the music front of various South Asian countries. He has formally acquired Masters Degree in Music from London School of Music. He is highly passionate and his mission is to promote Asian Music across the globe.