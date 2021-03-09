Women playing pivotal role in socio-economic development of country

FAISALABAD: Speakers at a seminar have demanded equal rights for the women at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on the International Women’s Day.

The UAF faculty and students also took out a rally and arranged a seminar to mark the International Women’s Day. The rally was taken out from Admin Block and culminated at Iqbal Auditorium, which was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer. Addressing the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that no society make the progress without active participation of women in the socio-economic development. He said that women could play a vital role in the development and overall increase in the GDP of the country. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said. Faculty of Food Nutrition and Homes Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that unluckily in men’s dominant society, women were deprived of their rights. He said that the government was committed to provide them their due rights and empower them so that challenges of the modern era could e met.

UAF Public Relations and Publications Principal Officer Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that the Islam attaches the great importance to women and guides men to treat women politely. Home Sciences in-charge Dr Ayesha Riaz said that women were playing an intensive role model not only as a house keeper but also as the working force in all aspects of life. Dr Benish Sarwar said that the women constitute more than 51 per cent of the population. She said that women were standing side by side with men in every sphere of life.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday said efforts were underway to increase self-confidence in women. Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Women's Day, the DC said women belonging to public and private sectors provided services on priority during COVID-19 epidemic and the district administration acknowledged their services. The DC distributed certificates among women. In-charge Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and other officers were also present.

The DC said the Punjab government was taking measures on priority to give women their rightful place in society and to provide protection to them. The DC said the event aimed at raising social awareness to advance the development initiatives of this important section of society.

He said Islam has also commanded to ensure protection of women's rights and only by empowering women can the goal of social development be achieved. In this regard, apart from the overall welfare measures for women, the district administration was providing a safe and peaceful environment for working women, he maintained.

The DC said respect for women is part of our social, societal and religious values and the West cannot even imagine the rights given to women in Islam. He said Allah Almighty has given sanctity and respect to women by making them the trustees of great and beautiful relationships like mothers, daughters and sisters. He said women constitute about 51 percent of the population of the country and no society or nation can develop without the participation of women in the practical field. Women are seen standing side by side with men in the field of action. He said today we have to reaffirm our commitment to implement all measures for the protection of women's rights. Women Medical Officers Dr Ansa Iftikhar, Samina Jabeen, Dr Sarah Akram, Dr Iqra Naeem, Dr Hina Akram, Dr Maryam Javed, Dr Saira Rashid, Dr Karan Islam, FDA Director Asma Mohsin, Assistant Director FDA Rabia Mubashra, Allied Hospital Medical Unit One Dr Sadaf, Dr Maimona, Dr Saira Akram, Deputy DEO Education Balqeess Rehana, Assistant Education Officers Shaista Kanwal, Atiya Mobin, Senior Head Mistress Gulnaz Sameera, Primary School Teacher Iram Bano, Principal Rubina Naz, Technologist Health Department Samina Iqbal, Manager Qasr Behbood Khalida Rafique, Principal Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Ayesha Aslam, Sajida Manzoor, Nadia Shamim, Dr. Aqila Saghir and other women were also given certificates.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Activists of the Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union, Punjab Domestic Workers Union and Haqooq-e-Khalaq Movement on Monday organised a march on the International Women’s Day. It started from Gojra Road and concluded at Shahbaz Chowk. It was led by Domestic Workers Union general secretary Ms Sajida Parveen. The speakers demanded payment of wages to kiln workers as fixed by the government. They also demanded issue social security cards to the workers and allocate job quota for cross-genders in all government and semi-government departments and institutions.

OKARA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Saba Asghar Ali has said that no nation can make progress without active participation of the women. Speaking here on Monday on the International Women’s Day, Saba said that it was need of the hour to provide complete protection and equal chances to the women in the society. She said that the women were playing a vital role for the welfare and betterment of the society across the world. The ADC-R said that we should struggle for human rights, end of discernment of gender laws and empowerment of women.

Meanwhile, a function was organised in connection with the International Women’s Day at the University of Okara. Several events were organised by the female faculty members of the university. The female students from various departments and local welfare organisations set up stalls displaying the posters and paintings about the women’s rights awareness. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar in his special message regarding the International Women’s Day said that women were playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic development and they needed to be acknowledged and strengthened. He said that the women had equal rights in our religion.

BAHAWALPUR: A seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the International Women’s Day here on Monday. The participants of the seminar said that it was need of the hour to provide equal opportunities to the women in the country. They said that no nation could make progress without active participation of the women. Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Prof Dr Raheela Khalid Qureshi and Sumera Malik also spoke.

MULTAN: Participants in the Aurat March on Monday demanded equal rights for women in the country particularly in the South Punjab. They demanded this in a march organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and other civil society organisations on the International Women’s Day here. It started from Chowk Nawan Sher and culminated at the press club. The march was led by HRCP council member Nazir Ahmed and renowned activist Mukhtaran Mai. The participants were carrying placards inscribed slogans in favour of their demands. The participants demanded empowerment of women and cross-genders in the country. They also demanded women’s security and basic needs such as food and health.

They said that the women’s march was an effort for the equal rights of the women and minorities especially in the South Punjab. The participants vowed to stand with the women in the struggle for the rights of all oppressed classes of the society.