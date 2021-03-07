Another youth arrested in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested another Kashmiri youth in the Reasi district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the youth, identified as Reyaz Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Mahore area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. The spokesman also said the police seized five vehicles belonging to anti-India people in the territory.

He said in 2021 so far, the police headquarters has accorded sanction for seizure of 15 vehicles which include 10 four-wheelers and five two-wheelers. He said the permission for seizure had been granted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.