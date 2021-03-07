Six killed in Ukrainian bus crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WARSAW: Six people were killed and 40 others injured on Friday night when a Ukrainian bus broke through highway barriers and crashed near Poland’s border with Ukraine, authorities said.
The accident happened around midnight on the A4 highway near the south-eastern town of Jaroslaw when the bus broke through guardrails for reasons unknown and landed on its side in a ditch, the police said.