‘Shelter homes to help inmates find jobs’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has directed the authorities concerned to transform the shelter homes into a source of providing employment opportunities for those staying in them. Chairing a meeting of heads of shelter homes of the provincial metropolis at his office, the minister directed the officers to start the programme from Thokar Niaz Beg and LOS shelter homes. He said the facility would be extended to other shelter homes. He directed them to identify the demand of labourers in Sundar Industrial Estate and asked the participants to contact different institutions according to the skills and talent of the residents. The assistant commissioners concerned will act as focal persons in this regard, he added. The people staying at shelter homes should be educated on the corona related SoPs to promote public awareness about the diseases, the minister maintained. The officials of the Social Welfare Department should also regularly visit the shelter homes as it was the vision of PM to provide refuge to the common man, he added.