JI refuses to support PTI candidates in Senate polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has refused to vote for the PTI candidates in Senate elections for Islamabad, KP and Sindh seats, deciding to abstain from voting on Islamabad and Sindh seats while voting for opposition candidates on KP seats.

This was informed by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem while talking to PTI Senator-elect from Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry at Mansoora Monday. Ijaz Chaudhry visited the party headquarters to seek JI support for the PTI candidates in Senate polls.

Talking to Ijaz Chaudhry, Ameerul Azeem said it was unfortunate that corrupt practices in Senate polls have widely surfaced during the past few weeks tarnishing countryâ€™s image vis-Ã -vis adherence to democratic values and transparency. He said the JI had already struck a seat adjustment working relationship with the opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after provincial JI office-bearers had held talks with the opposition parties in this connection.

JIâ€™s KP leadership had decided to vote for opposition candidates in the province in lieu of their support to JI woman candidates.

As for the Senate polls on Islamabad and Sindh seats, he said the JI has no seat adjustment or cooperation relationship with any political party therefore the party leadership had decided to abstain from casting votes there. Meanwhile, PML-Functional Secretary General Mohammad Ali Durrani also called on JI Ameer Sirajul Haq and Secretary General Ameerul Azeem at Mansoora to discuss the Senate polls and other matters of mutual interest.