AKHSP health services enumerated

CHITRAL: The Agha Khan Health Service, Pakistan, is making strenuous efforts to provide health facilities to the people in the far-off and backward areas of Chitral district.

This was stated by AKHSP chief executive officer Nadeem Hussain Abbas while speaking to elders, the staff of the local health centre and members of Ismaili Council in Madaklasht on Monday. He said that AKHSP was making basic health facilities available to the poor in the remote areas despite financial constraints.

The AKHSP said training for the lady health visitors was being upgraded phase-wise so that improvement could be brought about in the existing formal health system and liaison with the community. On the demand of the local people, the AKHSP head said that steps would be taken for establishing a modern laboratory and provision of the ultrasound machine and other equipment to the Madaklasht Health Centre to facilitate the local populace.