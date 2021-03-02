Islamabad, Quetta match rescheduled after positive test

KARACHI: The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was postponed after a player from the United’s squad tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirming to Geo News, said that the match will be played at the same time i.e. 7pm on Tuesday (today).

In a statement, the PCB said the coronavirus test results of players from both squads had come back negative, adding: “This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game”.Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, other players were asked to wait at the hotel, as their rapid coronavirus tests were conducted. In response to the development, Islamabad United confirmed that one of their players had tested positive, while all of the others players had been cleared to play.

“One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation two days ago. All other Islamabad United players and members have tested negative and have been cleared to play,” they said, wishing him a speedy recovery. According to the PCB’s protocol, Ahmed will remain in isolation until he returns with two negative results in 10 days time.

A night before the PSL 2021 kicked off on February 20, a player had tested positive for the coronavirus, the PCB had confirmed, adding that he had earlier showed symptoms of Covid-19 and stayed in isolation.