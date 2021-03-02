Level-II coaching course ends

LAHORE: The Level-II Coaching Course conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board concluded here at the National High Performance Centre on Monday.

A total of 29 former national and international cricketers participated in the six-day coaching course. The participants included four former Test cricketers, four women and 17 first-class players.

The Test cricketers were Imran Farhat, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Yousuf and Yasir Hameed. The women cricketers were Fakhra Kazmi (Muzaffarabad), Hina Azam (Lahore), Maria Gulnaz (Bahawalnagar), and Rabail Khalid (Islamabad).

The former first-class cricketers were Aamir Sajjad, Adnan Raza, Ameem Abbas, Ashfaq Ahmad, Azeem Ghuman, Jamal-ud-Din, Lal Kumar, Majid Shabbir, Maqsood Rana, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Waqar Mirza, Naeem Khan, Rehan Riaz, Shoaib Bilal, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Khan and Zohaib Khan.