close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

PIA introduces discounted domestic fares

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan's International Airlines (PIA) has introduced special domestic fares with the arrival of spring season. PIA has announced special discounts on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore fares while it has reduced domestic fares for senior citizens. The one-way fare will be Rs 7,500 while the one-way discounted fare with 40-kg goods will be Rs 8,500.

The new domestic fares will be implemented immediately by the national airline. For the promotion of tourism, fares have been reduced, said a spokesperson for PIA.

Latest News

More From Pakistan