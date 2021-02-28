PIA introduces discounted domestic fares

LAHORE: Pakistan's International Airlines (PIA) has introduced special domestic fares with the arrival of spring season. PIA has announced special discounts on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore fares while it has reduced domestic fares for senior citizens. The one-way fare will be Rs 7,500 while the one-way discounted fare with 40-kg goods will be Rs 8,500.

The new domestic fares will be implemented immediately by the national airline. For the promotion of tourism, fares have been reduced, said a spokesperson for PIA.