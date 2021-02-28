RDA to retrieve government land from mafia

Rawalpindi: Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani Saturday expressed determination to use full force for retrieving government land from mafia.

According to spokesman, the DG also paid a visit two housing schemes including Sherpao Colony and Civil Lines Scheme and reviewed the grievances related to the occupation of land in the area.

He called on the Director Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) RDA Saima Younus and directed her to expedite the process and use full force to wipe out government lands from land mafia or to take present price.

He also directed to issue letters to officers concerned pertaining to Gynae Center and Filter Clinic, Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Sherpao Colony and Jhanda Chichi College at Civil Lines Scheme and the place should be recouped or the present price of these two places should be recovered.

On the direction of DG RDA, Director LD&EM visited Parking Plaza Raja Bazaar where she found the manual receipt book.

On inquiry the official said that the system was not working due to power failure, so the manual receipts are being issued and the generator is out of order.

The Director LD & EM have been issued instructions to repair the generator and directed to stop issuing manual receipts and print the rates on the walls within three days.