JUI workers protest rising price-hike

KARAK: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) here on Friday took to streets against the rising price-hike and blocked the Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk.

The JUI workers led by Mehmoodul Hassan, district senior vice president, marched through various bazaars and reached Saddam Chowk.

The participants of the protest carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters at Saddm Chowk, where they blocked the road for traffic, the speakers criticised the government for being unable to check the unprecedented price-hike. They said that price-hike had broken all past records, adding that the poor were compelled to commit suicides. The speakers asked where were the 10 million jobs and five million houses as promised by the government.

They criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for deceiving the nation in the name of change. They claimed that the government had failed on all fronts and the people were fed up with the rulers.

They regretted that the government increased the prices of oil twice a month while the prices of essential commodities had gone beyond the reach of the common people.

Asking the government to step down forthwith, the protesters added that the rulers had no strategy to resolve problems being faced by the people.

They added that the people no longer believed the hollow slogans of the rulers anymore. They threatened if the rulers did not step down the people would drive them out from the corridors of power.