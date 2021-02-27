Zia-ul-Mustafa re-elected as president of ICMA Pakistan

KARACHI: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) is pleased to announce re-election of Zia ul Mustafa Awan, FCMA as the President for the period of 2021-2023.

Zia has extensive leadership experience of national and international professional accountancy organisations and forums as he remained the President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2020.

He is currently the Chairman of Governmental and Public Sector Accounting Enterprises Committee of South Asian Federation of Accountants and a member of Public Sector Financial Management Committee (PSFMC) of Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants.

He has a clear vision about accountants’ role in the national economic growth. He has over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector and public sectors.He also has experience and exposure of being a Member of Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Ignite National Technology Fund and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance. He is well known in the community for the initiatives taken for the betterment and growth of the accounting profession.*****