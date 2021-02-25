close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SA
Saeed Ahmed
February 25, 2021

RDA seals Iesco office

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
February 25, 2021

Rawalpindi: On the directives of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate RDA sealed the office of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) in Sherpao Colony here, for non-payment of lease dues of Rs8.8m for the last 30 years.

Latest News

More From Pakistan