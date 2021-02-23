Safari Park management told to ensure well-being of animals

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Laeeq Ahmed has directed the management of the Safari Park to ensure the well-being of animals.

Safari parks across the world were meant to protect the wildlife and provide natural habitat to animals, he said during a visit to the park on Monday. The Safari Park in Karachi was one of the most loved places in the city and it would be uplifted, Ahmed said, adding that he visited the park after fake news was being circulated on social media about deteriorating health of a female elephant there.

Senior Director KMC Khalid Khan, Senior Director Sports, Culture and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Safari Park Aftab Qaimkhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed inquired about the elephant’s health, and he was informed that the animal’s health was satisfactory.

He directed the officials to conduct medical checkups of animals by veterinary doctors. He said legal action would be taken against those who were spreading fake news against the KMC and its officers. “FIRs will be lodged against such people,” he warned.

The administrator said the KMC was taking all possible measures to provide facilities to animals at zoos and the park. He also paid a visit to the KMC’s birds aviary, established for birds’ breeding, and the play land. He directed his subordinates to complete schemes for the Safari Park’s uplifting under the Annual Development Programme at the earliest.

Ahmed said that the people of Karachi wanted to witness wildlife in natural habitat at the park, adding that a large number of saplings would also be planted at the park under a plantation campaign.

He also passed directives for cleanliness, timely trimming of trees for beautification. He hoped that people visiting the park would also cooperate with the management of the park in keeping it neat and clean.

“The KMC will continue its efforts to make the Safari Park better with the help of visitors,”

he added.