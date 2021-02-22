Will PTI MPA Fazle Elahi resign after PML-N win in Nowshera by-poll?

PESHAWAR: Many keen watchers of the political scene are asking whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Fazle Elahi will quit politics as declared by him after

the victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali in the Nowshera bye-election.

It was trending on social media since yesterday with comments that Fazle Elahi should resign as promised by him publicly.

In a TV talk show, the PTI MPA from rural Peshawar, Fazle Elahi, had challenged Ikhtiar Wali, who was also taking part in the programme, that he

cannot win the by-election for the provincial assembly seat, PK-63 Nowshera. “If you win, I will quit politics,” Fazle Elahi had said.

Ikhtiar Wali had replied that in case of his victory Fazle Elahi should resign from his provincial assembly seat instead of quitting politics.

Fazle Elahi is unlikely to resign, but Ikhtiar Wali may keep reminding him his promise now that he has been elected a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. It is the first time Ikhtiar Wali has reached the provincial assembly while Fazle Elahi had won a seat from rural Peshawar twice in 2013 and 2018 general elections.

Fazle Elahi is known as a vocal lawmaker prone to triggering controversies in and outside the provincial assembly. He was recently reprimanded by the Election Commission of Pakistan for campaigning for the PTI candidate, Malik Fakharuzzaman, in the National Assembly, NA-45 Kurram, by-election in violation of rules.