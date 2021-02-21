CCPO visits Sundas Foundation Headquarters

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters Shadman and inspected the process of blood transfusion and medical treatment being given to thalassemia and Hemophilia patients.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSPs and SSP of Operations and Investigation Wings along with ASPs and SDPOs accompanied him. A contingent of Lahore Police presented guard of honour to the thalassemia affected children and the same were entertained with ride of Dolphin Squad and Traffic police heavy bikes.

Commander Lahore Police met with the children under blood transfusion, asked about their health and presented them with gifts. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar spent quite some time with these children and their parents and got information about the medical facilities being provided to the thalassemia affected children by the Foundation.

Dogar lauded the act of kindness by the Lahore police personnel who donated their blood for the children. More than 60 jawans of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad and Traffic donated their blood at this occasion.

CCPO Lahore while speaking on this occasion said that the thalassemia affected children are not actually patients rather relevantly less healthy children with some deficiency of blood. Helping these children with donations of blood is national obligation for each and every member of society. "I salute the volunteers who donate their blood for this noble cause," Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

The 30 thousands force of Lahore Police is all the time available for service to these children, he commented. Lahore Police is fully aware of its social responsibilities as a part of the community as well as ensuring safety of life and property of the people, he said.

Dogar said that Lahore police officers and officials would continue to play its leading role to serve humanity and organizations such as Sundas Foundation for providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia. In continuation of the same glorious tradition of Lahore Police, blood donation camps would be set up from time to time and blood donations would be made a regular feature for children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases.

Appreciating the role of Sundas Foundation in providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia, Dogar said that thalassemia was a dangerous disease which has killed millions of people in Pakistan every year so young people should go through blood test facility before marriage so that the next generation could be protected from possible disease.

Director Sundas Foundation Air Vice Marshall (retd) Aftab Hussain, renowned scholar Sohail Warriach, artist Khalid Abbas Dar, President Foundation Yaseen Khan also addressed on this occasion.

People from all schools of thought including Mian Tariq Nisar, Shahid Hussain Shaikh, Asif Affan attended the event. CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other senior officers of Lahore Police were presented souvenirs on this occasion.