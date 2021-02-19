Updated travelling documents being provided to expats

Rawalpindi: Updated National Identity Cards and other travelling documents are being provided on priority basis to those overseas Pakistanis whose documents expired during the Corona lockdown, said Khalid Nawaz, chief executive officer of Knight Human Management Shalan GL Pakistan, an organisation that protects the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

He said this while addressing a meeting of students of School of Arts and Design in the office of Shalan GL on Thursday. He stressed upon the government to expedite the delivery of these documents to Pakistanis around the world through Pakistani embassies abroad.

Khalid Nawaz said that the present government has, for the first time taken effective steps to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. As a result of these practical steps of the government, the problems of Pakistanis abroad are being solved easily. “The government deserves credit for these initiatives and Overseas Pakistanis appreciate and value these government efforts”, he added.