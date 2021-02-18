Rival tribes continue to trade fire in South Waziristan

WANA: Two rival tribes Zalikhel and Dotani continued to trade heavy fire tribal district overnight over a land dispute as the Wana Bazaar of South Waziristan remained under curfew on Wednesday.

The local sources said both the sides used small and heavy arms as the firing raged on. The local administration constituted a jirga or reconciliation forum to effect a ceasefire. The reports said the jirga members were making hectic efforts to end the fighting but were facing a daunting task.

The people were still reaching the troubled area through different routes to join the fighting. Both the tribes lay claim to ownership of Karkana area, which is contiguous to Sapeen area and is situated 40 kilometres to the south-east of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, curfew remained in force in the Wana Bazaar from dawn to dusk. Over 10000 shops, petrol pumps and other trade centres in Rustam Bazaar in Wana. A security forces vehicle was attacked on Sunday evening with a remote-control device at the Wana Bypass. Four soldiers of the Frontier Corps were martyred and five others were injured in the attack. The administration had placed the Wana Bazaar under curfew soon after the incident for security reasons.