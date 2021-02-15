Accused held for robbing cancer patient

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday arrested an accused involved in robbing an elderly Afghan woman of Rs1.1 million when she came to the provincial capital for cancer treatment.

The held accused is also an Afghan national and the looted money and valuable have been recovered from him. An official said one Mrs Said Hassan who was a cancer patient had come to Pakistan for treatment a few days back.

“While on the way to Lahore, someone took away her bag that had Pakistani currency, US dollars, gold and other valuables. Everyone was shocked to hear about the incident as she was already suffering from cancer and was a guest in our country,” said Superintendent of Police City, Syed Atiq Shah.

The official said the DSP, SHO and other teams worked day and night and worked out the case.

“We have arrested the accused Husnul Maab alias Asad. He is also an Afghan and had come close to the couple after speaking to them in Dari language,” said Atiq Shah. The official said police had recovered all the cash and valuables, including gold.

This happens to many Afghan patients coming to private and public sector hospitals in Peshawar and other parts of the country, tarnishing our image. The locals have asked for proper action against such groups in Hayatabad and city areas.

“We are writing to the relevant authorities to cancel the visas and other permissions to all the Afghans involved in such incidents that earn bad name for the country,” said SP City.