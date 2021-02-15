Probe sought into attack on PkSF leader

JAMRUD: The Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to probe alleged the attempt on the life of its leader and arrest the culprits forthwith.

Talking to reporters at the Jamrud Press Club, PkSF general secretary Abdul Wahab said that unidentified motorcyclists had attacked PKSF district president Shahid Khan Afridi in Sorkamar area in Jamrud tehsil but the government did not take any action to investigate the case and arrest the accused.

He said that Shahid Afridi had been receiving threats for the last several months and the officials of relevant departments were informed time and again but they did not take any notice of the issue.

Zawan Kukikhel Ittehad president Saddique also demanded the district administration and police high-ups to provided protection to the people. He said that it was the prime responsibility of the state and government to provide security to the people.

Saddique said the authorities concerned should probe the case of life attempt on Shahid Afridi and arrest the accused immediately.