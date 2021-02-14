200 cyclists participate in ‘Rawal Cycling Saturdays’

Rawalpindi : ‘Rawal Cycling Saturdays’ another initiative under the project Global Active Cities Project has been launched Saturday through a mass recreational bicycle ride.

There was an overwhelming response from the twin cities with over 200 riders participating in the ride. This event was aimed to promote the culture of cycling in Rawalpindi City and making Rawal Cycling Saturdays a permanent feature of the city.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood was leading by example by participating in this mass ride. Launch ride of ‘Rawal Cycling Saturdays’ was a true representation of inclusivity and diversity as children, men, women, and elderly people along with the divisional administration participated together. Each participant was registered online and the ride kicked off from Sector I-9 - Potohar Metro Station, riders thoroughly enjoyed the exclusive metro lane track and experienced the city from above. A brief ceremony was conducted at Potohar Parking near Bank Road, Saddar where all riders took a quick refreshment break. Addressing the riders gathering at Potohar Parking, Commissioner Rawalpindi appreciated the presence of riders from twin cities. He acknowledged the efforts of Active Cities Committee Pakistan (ACCP) and Critical Mass Islamabad for activating Critical Mass Rawalpindi chapter that will take the trend of Rawal Cycling Saturdays forward. He also shared that team ACCP in collaboration with Rawalpindi Development Authority is working on development plan for a Cycling Lane on one of the main arteries of the city. He further added that we must set an example for the promotion of healthy lifestyle so that behaviors of citizens can be transformed. All of us shall act as role models only then we can truly transform Rawalpindi into the 1st Global Active Division of Pakistan. Rawalpindi has already become a partner city and has joined the GAC Initiative by becoming 2nd in South Asia and 1st in Pakistan.