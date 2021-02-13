Rain forecast for last 10 days of month

LAHORE:Pakistan's Meteorological Department (Met) on Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of the country during the last 10 days of February.

In a statement, Met office said Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall.

Speaking about the weather in Karachi, the Met department said that the metropolis would not experience another cold wave this year, saying that mist would be seen during the morning in the City for the next three to four days.

Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab; however, cold and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country. They predicted cloudy weather in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8.4°C and maximum was 22.5°C.