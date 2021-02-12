Director, actor David Anjum dies

LAHORE:David Anjum, an iconic figure in Christian community and a true patriot, who served Pakistan and its people throughout for over seven decades in various forms including as a director, drama writer, actor and voice of Christian community on national radio and TV, died here after a brief illness and was buried in ‘Gora Qubrustan’ (Christian Graveyard on Jail Road).

David Anjum, father of William Shehzad, Chairman Pakistan Christians Association of the USA, and grandfather of Eama John, chairperson, was born in 1935 and was a highly respected figure, not only in Christian community, but also in the country as an ardent advocate of interfaith harmony among all religious communities in the country, especially Christian and Muslims.

A true son of the soil, David Anjum started his career as a young artiste with the national television back in the late 60’s and was the first man who introduced and created Christmas related plays and programmers on the state TV. His friends circle included renowned journalist Sohail Warraich, national TV’s renowned personality Muhammad Fayyaz, Syed Noor, Asim Bukhari, Firdous Jamal and many more legendary artistes who had been very well known to the departed soul.

The deceased acted in many famous plays of the hey-days of the state TV for many years since a very young age and rubbed shoulders with great actors of all times. He was not only popular in his own community’s circles but also enjoyed great respect among the artist community and many socio-religious circles.

David Anjum had been close associate and friend of Bishop of Raiwind Rt Rev. Bishop Dr Azad Marshal, who has condoled the death of David Anjum, has been affiliated with him till the deceased took his last breath. A special prayer for the departed soul will be organised at a church on Waris Road at 2pm on Sunday, Feb 14.