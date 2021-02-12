Meghan wins her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday

LONDON: Meghan Markle on Thursday won a high-profile claim for breach of privacy after a British newspaper published extracts of a 2018 letter she had written to her estranged father.

A judge at the High Court in London said the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry, "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".

The articles in the Mail on Sunday weekly paper "interfered with that reasonable expectation" and were unlawful, judge Mark Warby said in a ruling.He said: “It was, in short, a personal and private letter. The majority of what was published was about the claimant’s own behaviour, her feelings of anguish about her father’s behaviour – as she saw it – and the resulting rift between them. These are inherently private and personal matters.“The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private.”