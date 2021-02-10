ISLAMABAD: The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution of Iran, said on Tuesday that four decades after the Islamic

Revolution, today we are witnessing that the people of Iran, especially the Iranian youth, are striving for betterment and prosperity of their country with serious determination to progress and firm believe in the values of Islamic principles. They stand against unilateralism and external pressure as well as corruption and injustice. This determination has created a bright and hopeful horizon for the country, he said.

In his message, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said he, as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was honored to congratulate on the 42nd anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution to all of its lovers from Pakistan and around the world.

“Thanks to the grace and blessings of God Almighty and endeavors of the valiant and resilient people of Iran, the tree of revolution is today more robust than any time before and the Islamic Iran is witnessing exemplary self-reliance growth and development based on the might of its women and men in all the fields from science to technology,” he said.

He said the Iranian people were firmly and zealously following the Islamic Revolution ideals, founded by its main theorist Imam Khomeini, and every year delightedly celebrate the anniversary of their country’s liberation from tyranny. “Obviously, such a revolution, with its just and right-seeking approach, wasn’t cherished by supremacist and oppressive powers, so they exploited any opportunity to blemish this revolution and afflict intellectual and political damage.”

He said imposition of harsh sanctions and maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic, especially in its high-point level of Covid-19 crisis, was unilateral so that neighboring countries were forced to divert relations from its normal course, withdrawing or not fulfilling provisions of JCPOA, which symbolizes the belief and will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve international challenges in peaceful manner, and assassination of Iranian intellectuals are just some examples of these hostile approaches to the Islamic Revolution and sample of their attempts to undermine it.

He emphasized that Iran has extended the hand of peace and friendship to all free and right-seeking nations in the region and beyond, and calls for the realization of true human dignity related values. Iran is encouraging materialization of this ideal and pursuing common interests in the region and the world, he said.

The ambassador added after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the value and importance of the friendly and brotherly neighbouring country of Pakistan had increased more than ever, and the promotion of relations has become one of the priorities in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic. He prayed that the friendship between Iran and Pakistan lasts forever.