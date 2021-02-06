3 suspects arrested during search operation

MULTAN: Three persons were arrested during a search operation here on Friday, according to the police. A joint team comprising local police, Elite force and intelligence agencies personnel conducted the operation in Jalilabad and Mumtazabad police station areas in Chah Thelewala, Old Shujabad Road and C-Block Mumtazabad Colony. Two persons were arrested on drug-trafficking charges, while one was arrested over violation of the Tenancy Act, according to the police. The police also recovered a 44-bore rifle and registered a case. Biometric verification of 37 persons was carried out during the operation.