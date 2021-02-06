Religious, political parties hold rallies on Kashmir Day

LAHORE:Various religious and political parties took out rallies on Friday besides holding seminars to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day, as protesters raising slogans and holding banners demanded world community intervene to stop India’s genocide of civilians and ensure Kashmiris’ right to self determination guaranteed in UN resolutions.

The JI took out a rally on The Mall led by its ameer Senator Sirajul Haq. JI leaders Javed Kasuri, Qaisar Sharif, M Ashgar, Zikrullah Mujahid and Asif Luqman Qazi were also present on occasion.

Addressing a large number of people, Sirajul Haq said people of Pakistan had been standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmris in their freedom struggle against Indian occupation despite the silence of international organisations on human rights violations in Kashmir.

“Self-respecting Pakistanis will never allow India to keep occupying even a single inch land of Kashmir which was termed the jugular vein of Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam. Thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives for the cause since 1947. How can we surrender before New Delhi on Kashmir?” he asked.

He paid homage to the patience and determination of the Kashmiri leadership and youth who had been bearing the worst torture and atrocities of the occupied forces for decades but were not ready to bow before them. Kashmir and Pakistan were indispensable for each other, he said, asking the world to play a responsible role and force New Delhi to call back its army from Kashmir. He said Indian hegemonic designs were the serious threat to the peace of the region.

Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam held rallies and seminars to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day. The party Ameer Syed Ataul Muhemin Bukhari, secretary-general Abdul Latif Khalid, naib ameer Kafeel Bukhari and other leaders demanded that the government should mobilize all available resources to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Addressing the seminar Majlis Ahrar leaders Ayub Butt, Mian Awais, M Latif, Dr Shahid Mehmood, Dr Ziaul Haq Qamar and others said Qadiani leaders helped India annexed Gurdaspur district before partition of sub-continent by sending requests before the boundary commission in this regard which prevented Pakistan’s direct access to Kashmir valley and helped India occupy it by sending army.

Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) held seminars and meetings to observe solidarity with Kashmiris. Addressing the participants, JUP vice-president Qari Zawwar Bahadur, Dr Javed Awan, Safdar Shah Gilani, Allama Azhar Farooqi, Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Rashed Rizvi and others said tens of thousands of Kashmiris had been slaughtered by Indian army. Indian army is also killing Pakistani civilians by opening fire on border villages but the world community is keeping a mum. Pakistan Sunni Tehrik (PST) took out a rally from the Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal Chowk aimed to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. Led by PST Lahore president Sardar Tahir Dogar, Allama Sharif Qazzafi the protesters were raising slogans and holding placards.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslemin (MWM) took out a rally in Islampura led by Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi and other leaders.