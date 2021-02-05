PAL celebrates Kashmir Day

Islamabad: Pakistan Acade­my of Letters (PAL) Thursday organied a national literary seminar on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division/Member Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs said that for 73 years, the subjugated but disenfranchised people of occupied Kashmir had been fighting the longest war of independence against the tyranny of India.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL said “you and all of us know that seven decades have passed and now the eighth decade is underway but the injustice and atrocities against the people of Kashmir are on the rise.” Dr Ehsan Akbar, Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Dr. Manzoor Weserio, Ayesha Masood Malik and Israr Ayub also spoke on the occasion.